5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second Album

We’re celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, and what would modern day R&B music be without the impact of Whitney Houston?

This week marks the 34th anniversary of her Diamond-selling sophomore LP, which produced multiple number one hits and created some classic karaoke moments over the years for sure.

From her GRAMMY-winning hit lead single “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to the pre-album closer “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” — one of four Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers off this album alone! — Whitney was without a doubt in her bag during this era of her career. We’re just honored the celebrate it on the album’s 34th anniversary.

Tune in below to hear five definitive songs from Whitney, the 1987 album from an artist many refer to as The Greatest Voice Of All:

1. Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

Number one and GRAMMY-nominated for “Song Of The Year”? The only thing that made this song better was her unforgettable 1987 concert in Saratoga Springs, New York being used as the official music video.

2. “Love Will Save the Day”

Even though it didn’t top the Hot 100, “Love Will Save the Day” was still successful enough to make it to the top 10 on the chart even without an official video being released to support. 

3. “So Emotional”

“So Emotional” ended up being so big for Whitney’s career. The upbeat banger ranks as the sixth best charting song of 1988, not to mention fourth most-played over on the club charts. 

4. “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

Even though Whitney herself admitted she didn’t even like the record initially, we’re glad The Voice went along and blessed the broken-hearted with yet another number one Hot 100 hit. 

5. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

There’s probably isn’t a person in the world that hasn’t heard “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”! Even after her unfortunate death in 2012, the song re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 and gave her one of two posthumous Top 40 hits.

Eternal queen, indeed.

