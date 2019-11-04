‘Power’ Showrunner Courtney Kemp Talks #WhoShotGhost Plus Twitter Reactions To The Mid-Season Finale

The first stretch of Power’s sixth and final season has come to an end, and, of course, people have questions about what they witnessed. The show’s creator, Courtney Kemp spoke to Deadline about the mid-season finale and the cliffhanger that left Power watchers scratching their heads.

We are in full-blown spoiler territory now, so you have been warned. During last night’s mid-season finale, we saw our favorite drug dealer trying to go legit catch a bullet. This all happened as Ghost was more close than ever of achieving his ultimate goal of being a legit businessman and possibly Lieutenant Governor of NYC. The show left viewers wondering if it was either his son Riq, brother turned nemesis Tommy, ex-wife Tasha, snitch Dre, disgraced district attorney Saxe, or Councilman Tate who pulled the trigger.

When asked by the publication about the “Who Shot J.R.” (Google it) cliffhanger moment that probably left Ghost for dead, Kemp was cautious not to reveal his fate.

Shot, I didn’t say killed.

Deadline tried to squeeze more information on Ghost’s fate but was unsuccessful. Kemp responded :

I’m not saying anything. I’m confirming nothing. I’m just…he was clearly shot. I’m not going to say anything else.

According to Omari Hardwick’s Instagram account, you get the vibe that his character did, in fact, die.

But again, Kemp made sure to point out that Hardwick will also be in the remaining five episodes when Power returns January 5, 2020.

“All I can say is that he’s in the last five episodes.”

Welp, we won’t know #WhoShotGhost until then, but as you can imagine, Twitter had some serious thoughts about the mid-season finale. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

