Did The National Enquirer Go Too Far? You Tell Us

SOUND OFF! A picture of Whitney Houston ‘s dead body lying in her casket was SOLD to the National Enquirer and it made the latest edition of the tabloid. How do you feel about the fact that someone profited from the death of Whitney Houston? Is this insensitive? Is it too soon for this image to go public? Were you naturally curious about how Whitney Houston appeared in her casket? Was this image taken and published in poor taste? SOUND OFF!

Whitney Houston’s Casket Pic Sold To Enquirer; Is This In Poor Taste?

