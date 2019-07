Mary J. Blige is being sued by Bank of America over a loan she has allegedly failed to repay in the allotted time.

According to the New York Post, “the lawsuit filed in New York accuse Blige of defaulting on a $500,000 loan she took out in 2005 but stopped making payments in 2011,

The lawsuit filed at Manhattan Supreme Court, demands Blige pay back the full total plus interest.

Last summer’s a lawsuit was filed by Signature Bank, who claims Blige defaulted on a $2.2 million loan.

