Spiritually Profound Recipes With Richard Cook

Whenever GOD is moving us upwardly to our Peak, we tend to want to know where we are going, so we want GOD to show us a Peek of what’s to come. Oftentimes, its a dangerous thing for GOD to show us what our Peak looks like, because the “road” of building your character to get to our Peak, isn’t as pretty as the radiance of the Peak itself. That’s why it’s so important to just let GOD have HIS way, because if HE gives us a glimpse of where we will end up, it will be overshadowed by where we are NOW, and the next few steps that will proceed our Mountain Top experience. When I was working at MCI, in our training class, they would have successful people come in and pump us up telling us we could make $XYZ, but they never told us the amount of disrespect, stress, and obstacles we would face on the road to become successful, yet what we had to go through was overshadowed XYZ that we were told about and as a result there was a lot of people quitting Daily. We have to stop looking for glimpses and just sit back, chill, and relax knowing that sometimes we maybe cast down, but not destroyed; persecuted but not forsaken 2 Corinthians 4:9..GOD has our back ! In GOD We Trust. Enjoy your day!

