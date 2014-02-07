Tyler Perry Puts Scam Artists On Blast

Tyler Perry put scam artists on blast…

“There are some scams going around the Internet asking people to pay money to have an audition for me. THAT IS NOT TRUE. You never have to pay for an audition. I, nor any professional company, will make you pay for an audition. DON’T GET SCAMMED.”

Regarding claims of him having a scholarship program…

“Do not let anyone tell you that I have a scholarship program that you have to pay to be a part of, ok? That’s NOT TRUE! I have put a lot of kids through college but it’s not something you can request or pay me for. They have been gifts, so don’t let these folks trick you.”

Perry continued, “don’t give anyone any money in my name because it’s always a scam”.

