CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
Home

How You Can Remember Your Dreams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

A smiling woman sleeping in her bed

Have you ever woke up from a crazy dream that you can’t remember? Yeah, we’ve all been there. But listen to the latest Jazzy Report in the audio player to find out about the new technology that will allow you to record and see your dream. Crazy, right!

Get “The D.L. Hughley Show” Delivered To You!

RELATED: Study: Women Will Suffer Heartbreak Twice Before The Man Of Her Dreams

RELATED: Sleeping Like This Can Help You Burn Fat! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Does This Sleep Position Lead To Happier Relationships? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

How You Can Remember Your Dreams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

dream recorder , Dreams , Jazzy Report , remembering your dreams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close