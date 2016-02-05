Stars React To The Passing Of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016 39 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016 1. Debbie Reynolds, 84 Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Carrie Fisher, 60 Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. George Michael, 53 Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Alan Thicke, 69 Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. John Glenn, 95 Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. Ron Glass, 71 Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Fidel Castro, 90 Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Colonel Abrams, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. Florence Henderson, 82 Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Sharon Jones, 60 Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Gwen Ifill, 61 Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Leonard Cohen, 82 Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Gene Wilder, 83 Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. John McLaughlin, 89 Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. Gary Marshall, 81 Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Bernie Worrell, 72 Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. Christina Grimmie, 22 Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Muhammad Ali, 74 Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Morley Safer, 84 Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Prince, 57 Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. David Gest, 62 Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Phife Dawg, 45 Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Daryl Coley, 60 Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Bob Adelman, 85 Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Gil Hill, 84 Source:Paramount Pictures - © 1984 25 of 39 26. Tony Burton, 78 Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Vanity, 57 Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. Maurice White, 74 Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Abe Vigoda, 94 Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. Natalie Cole, 65 Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. David Bowie, 69 Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Nicholas Caldwell, 71 Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Monford "Monte" Merrill Irvin, 96 Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Glenn Frey, 67 Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Rene Angelil, 73 Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Robert Stigwood, 81 Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Otis Clay, 73 Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. Dan Haggerty, 74 Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. Alan Rickman, 69 Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2016.

Earth, Wind and Fire’s Maurice White passed away early Thursday morning in his sleep at the age of 74. He had battled Parkinson’s disease since 1992 and stopped touring with the band in 1995.

In a statement released on Earth, Wind and Fire’s Facebook page, Verdine White said, “My brother, hero and best friend Maurice White passed away peacefully last night in his sleep. While the world has lost another great musician and legend, our family asks that our privacy is respected as we start what will be a very difficult and life changing transition in our lives. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

During Thursday evening’s NAACP Pre-Show Image Awards dinner in Pasadena, CA, Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, caught up with some of our best and brightest stars and asked for their reactions to the passing of Earth, Wind and Fire’s founder, Maurice White.

In the video clip above, you will hear from actor Brad James, actor Aaron D. Spears, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Reverend Otis Moss, III, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors Roslyn Brock, TV One’s Senior Director of Programming Jubba Seyyid, Executive Producers of TV One’s Unsung Frank Sinton and Mark Rowland, Elijah Kelley from The Wiz Live!, Empire’s Jussie Smollett, For the Love of Ruth Director Christie Swanson, NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gospel artist Tina Campbell, hip-hop artist Rhymefest, and ABC Scandal‘s Joe Morton.

Stars React To The Passing Of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White was originally published on newsone.com