See Where The Legend Made His Magic: Prince’s Paisley Park Estate Opening As A Museum

The home where genius happened

Prince

Long live the king.

Prince‘s Minneapolis home and studio, Paisley Park, will be open to the public as a museum come October.

The late icon’s sister Tyka Nelson said in a statement to the press: “Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on.” Tyka continued: “Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince’s world for the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place.”

As for what fans will be able to see, PEOPLE reports the tour will include thousands of artifacts from his personal archives and a look at where he made music:

On the 70-minute museum tour, fans will be able to visit the studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed his chart-topping hits as well as the soundstage where he rehearsed for tours and hosted exclusive private concerts.

In addition, thousands of artifacts from his personal archives including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments, artwork, rare music and video recordings, concert memorabilia, automobiles and motorcycles.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday at 2 p.m. for an Oct. 6 opening.

See Where The Legend Made His Magic: Prince's Paisley Park Estate Opening As A Museum was originally published on globalgrind.com

