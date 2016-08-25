Questlove Is Hosting His Own Pandora Radio Show

Apple Music has the exclusive Frank Ocean album, Spotify’s launching video streams, and now Pandora has a new radio show curated by one of hip-hop’s most respected musicians.

Behold “Questlove Supreme,” a three-hour radio program that will supplement Quest’s role as Pandora’s first “artist ambassador.” The show will play host to everyone from Maya Rudolph to Kimbra and begins airing on September 7.

“#QuestloveSupreme is what my idea of radio should be. Which really isn’t all that radical if you look at history,” Quest shared via Instagram on Wednesday. “There was a time period in which tastemakers built their rep off trust & music knowledge. Exciting times. I grew up on those cats.”

Tim Westergren, CEO of Pandora, is excited to have Questlove join the team.

“Questlove is one of the most talented and influential artists of our time,” he shared in a statement. “His near encyclopedic knowledge of the theory and history of music and his abiding passion for supporting artists of all kinds is a perfect match for our mission. We’re thrilled to have his expertise and counsel, and to share his talents, insights and love of music with our over 78 million listeners.”

Catch the show on September 7 at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to a promotional playlist here.

