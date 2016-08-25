CLOSE
Questlove Is Hosting His Own Pandora Radio Show

Listen up.

Kellogg's Recharge Bar Presents: The Roots In Concert

Apple Music has the exclusive Frank Ocean album, Spotify’s launching video streams, and now Pandora has a new radio show curated by one of hip-hop’s most respected musicians.

Behold “Questlove Supreme,” a three-hour radio program that will supplement Quest’s role as Pandora’s first “artist ambassador.” The show will play host to everyone from Maya Rudolph to Kimbra and begins airing on September 7.

“#QuestloveSupreme is what my idea of radio should be. Which really isn’t all that radical if you look at history,” Quest shared via Instagram on Wednesday. “There was a time period in which tastemakers built their rep off trust & music knowledge. Exciting times. I grew up on those cats.”

Ok. Here's the sales pitch. #QuestloveSupreme is what my idea of radio should be. Which really isn't all that radical if you look at history. There was a time period in which tastemakers built their rep off trust & music knowledge. Exciting times. I grew up on those cats. My grandma's next door neighbor Gary Dove was the 1st DJ I knew, so besides dad's home library—-THAT's the first time I saw what music could achieve if you presented it right. Listening to @wdasfm in philly was great in the 70s w cats like #DrPerriJohnson #DougHenderson #MimiBrown #TonyBrown—this was a time period where they rocked #JGilesBand & #Tavares in the same hour. #Philly was a massive edumucation course w @djcosmickev & #DJKingBritt & #AjShine & @cosmobaker & @richmedina & #DJRan & my 2 heroes @djjazzyjeff & @therealdjcashmoney. Influencers from #JohnPeel to @GillesPeterson to @stretchandbobbito to @djspinna to #FrankieCrocker to #LarryLevan to #AbaShanti to @pntbtrwlf to @jrocc210 to (name god here). Endless influence. So when @Pandora gave the opportunity to build something I beelined to some of my favorite music geeks & begged em. From the #GordonGartrell radio show I made @djbrainchild the show producer because he is probably the only other human I know that consumes music like oxygen. And @phontigallo? Ha! He completely OWNS any project he on be it be it his Twitter musings, his music w/ #LittleBrother @feofficial #Tigallerro or @zo3hree5ive) —dude is our Yoda. @stevemandel is fav know it all–our @billyjoel arguments are legendary—my engineer for 20 years & like me he played "radio station" as a kid recording shows on his cassette player. @bsherman2222 #BillSherman is our resident #EGOT in the making (Phonte & I want #GETO–all he needs is an Oscar) met him as the production team that brought me aboard for @hamiltonmusical & he is my boss at @sesamestreet (jobs jobs jobs) to round it up my fellow Aquarian @laiyasworld (a staple of philly radio for the longest and Thelma to my JJ) we all will learn from each other and we hope you learn from us as well. Welcome to #QuestloveSupreme! Premiering Sept 7th 1pm est 10am pst #QLS.

Tim Westergren, CEO of Pandora, is excited to have Questlove join the team.

“Questlove is one of the most talented and influential artists of our time,” he shared in a statement. “His near encyclopedic knowledge of the theory and history of music and his abiding passion for supporting artists of all kinds is a perfect match for our mission. We’re thrilled to have his expertise and counsel, and to share his talents, insights and love of music with our over 78 million listeners.”

Catch the show on September 7 at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to a promotional playlist here.

SOURCE: Complex, The New York Times, Pitchfork | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

