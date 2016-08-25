CLOSE
Beyoncé Honors Aaliyah With Throwback Instagram Post

Bey was hosting the pre-show for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah
2001 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage
Today is the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah‘s passing and Beyoncé honored the day with a rare throwback clip of the two legendary divas chopping it up on the red carpet.

Bey was hosting the pre-show for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards (ironic considering how tough it is to get an interview with her these days) and Aaliyah was arguably the hottest R&B chick in the game, with a budding film career to boot.

The IG clip features the young queens bonding over their shared attraction to D’Angelo, but check the full clip below and peep their natural chemistry.

