Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas And Simone Biles Serve Up #BlackGirlMagic In Nike Ad

The 2016 Rio Olympics may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean that some of your favorite athletes just disappear for another four years. While their names were on everyone’s lips in Rio, athletic superstars and Olympic gold medalists Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles found time to star in a new ad for Nike, proving that #BlackGirlMagic does indeed reign supreme.

As reported by The Grio, Nike knows just how impactful and inspirational Serena, Gabby and Simone are to women and aspiring athletes everywhere, which is why it was a no-brainer to cast them in a powerful new ad that is sure to have tongues wagging.

Via The Grio:

In a new and powerful ad for Nike’s “Unlimited Pursuit” Campaign, Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Gabby Douglas are just a few amazing athletes giving us a behind-the-scenes look at how they slay in real competition every day.

“Recovering from setbacks, losses and injury, rising from obscurity and destroying obstacles to claim victory, they command the spotlight and inspire Nike to innovate to match their strength and their dreams,” Nike said of the choice for the ladies in their ad.

In the press release, Nike also noted that these athletes are those “who push their own limits to embark on an unlimited journey to empower the next generation of athletes.”

If that wasn’t enough athletic melanin to get you going, track and field superstars Allyson Felix and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce are also a part of the Nike campaign.

You can check out the FULL commercial below:

