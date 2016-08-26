CLOSE
Teacher’s ‘Welcome To The 4th Grade’ Rap Video Goes Viral

Chicago's Dwayne Reed really wanted his students to be excited to start the new school year.

With students saying “goodbye” to summer and “hello” to homework, one teacher used his creativity to get his students hyped to come back to school. Dwayne Reed, a fourth grade teacher in Chicago, created the catchy rap, “Welcome to The 4th Grade”—and of course, it instantly went viral.

The song begins with piano chords and quickly cuts to Reed sitting at a teacher’s desk, snapping his fingers to rhythm of the beat, ABC News reported. “Welcome to the fourth grade,” the first-time teacher sings. “So happy to meet you.”

Later on, dressed in a white lab jacket with chemistry and physics formulas on the dry erase board behind him, Reed dances and sings that his students will “learn about science” and “find ways to apply it.”

He also sings walking down the hallway, later stressing the importance of positivity, respect and following the rules.

“So we gotta keep it positive. That’s the key. Have respect for each other. And don’t forget me. Have respect for yourselves and the staff and the school. Having fun can be cool when we’re following the rules,” he raps. 

Awesome! So what was his inspiration?

“I just kind of wanted to spice up the old-fashioned newsletter, so I thought, ‘Man, I’m kind of good at music, I know how to put lyrics together well. Let’s go ahead and put a song that will get the kids excited,’” Reed recently told Good Morning America.

Reed also said that after coming up with the idea for “Welcome to The 4th Grade,” it only took a day to record the video. And obviously, the school’s kids and parents are excited about his rhyming efforts.

“I definitely heard from a lot of other parents and teachers and they said, ‘Hey, you’ve done a good job’ so I’m real happy about it,” Reed said on Good Morning America. 

Bravo Dwayne!

Teacher’s ‘Welcome To The 4th Grade’ Rap Video Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

