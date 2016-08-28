CLOSE
Mariah Carey Serenades Martin Lawrence In The Most Awkward Way

BET Honors 2014: Show

Source: Larry French/BET / Getty

There’s no man Mariah Carey can’t serenade, or at least attempt to serenade, during a concert.

The singer who has a residency at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas, took to the stage Saturday night to sing to Martin Lawrence. And it was the most awkward thing ever.

After introducing him to the audience, she had the comedian lie on a bed. The Grammy Award-winner then blindfolds him and runs a feather down his chest, while singing “Touch My Body”.

All in good fun, the pair were incredibly respectful of each other during the whole thing— which felt a bit forced.

This fall, MC will be a guest star on Fox’s Empire series. In the official trailer video, the singer is seen recording with Jussie Smollett, which ties into his plot line. Fans of the show and Mariah will be over-the-moon according to those close to the show.

On a sad note, the 46-year-old’s sister, Alison A. Carey was recently arrested for soliciting money in exchange for sexual favors from an undercover police officer posing as a client. According to New York Upstate News, Alison used lyrics from Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” in her online solicitation.

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
12 photos

Mariah Carey Serenades Martin Lawrence In The Most Awkward Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mariah carey , martin lawrence

