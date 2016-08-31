Thousands Sign Petition To Release Teen Accused Of Murdering Her Abusive Father

Suffering through years of physical abuse is enough to drive anyone to their breaking point regardless of age. As previously reported, 15-year-old Bresha Meadows was arrested on July 28 for fatally shooting her abusive father in an attempt to protect herself and her family. Now a show of support has emerged for the teen, as thousands have signed a petition urging for her release.

According to Bresha Meadows’ mother, she supports her daughter fully and completely corroborates her story that she and her daughter suffered long-term abuse at the hands of her husband. The Huffington Post has all the details of this latest development, as well as the next steps for Meadows’ case.

Over 6,000 people have signed a petition calling on Trumbull County prosecutors to drop charges against Bresha Meadows, a 15-year-old girl accused of killing her abusive father. “As a child impacted by extreme violence, Bresha needs a safe and supportive environment to heal and rebuild,” it reads. “Bresha should be released immediately and not have to endure the re-traumatization of prosecution and incarceration.”

The teen has been held in a juvenile detention center in Warren, Ohio, for over a month. She spent her 15th birthday behind bars. On Tuesday morning, supporters and family members gathered for Bresha’s first pre-trial hearing.

Martina Latessa, Bresha’s aunt and a Cleveland police officer, said that around 30 people showed up to support the teen, including friends from school, church members and anti-domestic violence advocates. They were not able to enter the courtroom, but stood in the hallway. Latessa said it’s still unclear if prosecutors plan to charge Bresha as an adult. If Bresha is tried as an adult and convicted, she could face life in prison with the first chance of parole in 20 years.

While this outpouring of support is inspiring, it will likely have little effect on the outcome of Bresha’s release and trial. As of right now, she will remain in custody until the date of the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 6.

