You may remember I told you a while ago, Taye Diggs will be on the upcoming season of Empire. Taye Diggs will play a City Counsilmen with a messy mother. One of “those” moms who demands a lot, and meddles in his professional life. Guess who’s playing his mother? Phylicia Rashad! I haven’t seen Auntie Phe Phe on a weekly TV series since her role as Claire Huxtable on the Cosby Show. I’m glad she’ll be getting some Empire checks. Empire returns to FOX September 21st.

More Star Power Added To Empire was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com