Bishop Hezekiah Walker will be at the Gospel Expo during the 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Labor Day weekend! He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about balancing being a Pastor and an artist and his interesting connection to slain Baton Rouge Officer, Montrell Jackson.
On what to expect at the Reunion:
“It’s going to be great. Everybody asks what I’m gong to sing and of course I’m going to do Better but I have to do Every Praise.”
Watch the entire interview above.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Hezekiah Walker Reveals Interesting Connection To Slain Baton Rouge Officer was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com