CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Former N.W.A Manager Jerry Heller Dies At 75

Leave a comment

Jerry Heller's Ruthless: A Memoir Book Launch

Jerry Heller, manager of the legendary rap collective N.W.A, died at the age of 75. The music industry veteran died of a heart attack Friday night at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California. His cousin Gary Ballen confirmed the sad news to Billboard.

Heller represented major acts in the 60’s and 70’s including Creedence Clearwater Revival and Marvin Gaye, and promoted Pink Floyd, Elton John, and Kraftwerk on their first U.S. tours.

By the time he was introduced to N.W.A in the 1980’s, Heller hit a slump and was living with his parents in Encino, California. He first became the manager of acts including World Class Wreckin’ Cru and C.I.A., the first groups of Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, and subsequently linked up with Eazy-E to help take N.W.A and Ruthless Records to the next level.

While Heller is credited with helping N.W.A reach critical success and bringing West Coast rap to the mainstream, his relationship with select members of N.W.A. turned sour over financial disputes. Members Ice Cube and Dr. Dre eventually left N.W.A for solo pursuits. Shortly before his death, Eazy-E fired Heller after discovering he’d misappropriated label funds. “What I was told from Eazy — from his mouth — is that Jerry Heller put him $2 million into debt, and that’s why he was done,” said a ghostwriter for Eazy named Dirty Red.

Heller, whose role in the groups success was documented in the 2015 Oscar-winning biopic Straight Outta Compton, sued the filmmaker’s because he was not compensated for his likeness.

Our condolences to Jerry Heller’s family.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Former N.W.A Manager Jerry Heller Dies At 75 was originally published on globalgrind.com

dead , dr. dre , eazy e , ice cube , jerry heller , n.w.a. , Straight Outta Compton

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close