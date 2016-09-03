CLOSE
Angela Simmons’ Fiancé Revealed In Baby Shower Photos

WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Angela Simmons is getting ready to give birth.

The 28-year-old had a baby shower this week with close family and friends at Sugar Factory in New York City. She also revealed to the world that she’ll be having a beautiful baby boy.

But the part of the festivities that has everyone buzzing was the confirmed identify of her fiancé and unborn child’s father. He is in fact, Sutton Tennyson, who has long been rumored to be her man. We’ve seen paparazzi photos of the pair, but Simmons has been very discrete about his identity.

As reported by E! News, the reality star and fashionista got pregnant with her first child back in May. The celeb later took to Instagram to announce the happy news with a photo of her growing baby bump, while enjoying a hike in Los Angeles. Simmons never disclosed the identity of the man in the picture, but was later was spotted stepping out with Atlanta native Tennyson. He has not commented.

But there may be good reason why.

In addition to being accused of cheating with two women, he also has a lengthy wrap sheet that includes credit card forgery, identity theft, drug possession and police obstruction.

Yikes.

Well, we love Angela and wish her nothing but the best. With her 29th birthday coming up in a few days, we’re sure to see more of the couple enjoying the pre-baby days.

Angela Simmons' Fiancé Revealed In Baby Shower Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

