Just days after N.W.A manager Jerry Heller died from a heart attack while driving, the late Eazy-E‘s daughter breaks her silence on Straight Outta Compton‘s portrayal of the businessman.

It’s been over a year since the blockbuster film rocked the box office and called Heller’s management decisions into question. Following the movie’s release in theaters, Heller denied accusations that he ripped N.W.A off and also said the film’s portrayal of him was “very hurtful,” then filed suit.

E.B. Wright surprisingly agreed with the deceased legend. While leaving Ace of Diamonds, Eazy-E’s daughter told TMZ photogs, “I’m still depressed about it” in reference to Heller’s death.

She then said she’ll be putting out a documentary that will expose what really went down, adding, “At the end of the day, I don’t feel [Straight Outta Compton] was 100% true. I stand behind Jerry Fuller to the fullest. He was like a second father to my dad…”

Watch her speak on the controversy and Heller’s death in the video above, plus Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson’s response to his death here. May Heller rest in peace.

Eazy-E’s Daughter Sides With Jerry Heller In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Lawsuit was originally published on globalgrind.com