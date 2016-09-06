CLOSE
Ice Cube Shares His Thoughts On Former N.W.A Manager Jerry Heller’s Death

The legend held nothing back.

'22 Jump Street' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Ice Cube has made a career out of telling it like it is.

The legendary entertainer always speaks his mind, so it comes as no surprise that he was brutally honest about his reaction to former N.W.A manager Jerry Heller‘s death.

Cube stopped by Detroit’s 107.5 “The Morning Heat” and was extremely candid about his feelings regarding Heller’s passing.

He stated in the interview, “I didn’t have no emotion. I’m just glad I’m with my brothers today. I ain’t gon’ pop no champagne, but I ain’t gon’ shed no tear either.” 

There was no love lost between the two.

HipHop DX reports:

Shortly after Heller’s death, his lawyer stated that he “would be alive today” if it weren’t for the release of the Straight Outta Compton biopic.

After his departure from N.W.A, Ice Cube was critical of Heller, going in on his former manager with a scathing diss track called “No Vaseline” in 1991.

Heller died on Friday of a heart attack during a car crash at 75 years old. Check out Cube’s interview above.

Ice Cube Shares His Thoughts On Former N.W.A Manager Jerry Heller’s Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

death , ice cube , jerry heller , NWA , Straight Outta Compton

