Never thought we’d see Rich The Kid and Jaden Smith together, but Richy is becoming a hip-hop socialite.
The Atlanta newcomer teams up with Jaden Smith on an infectious cut titled “Like This.” With the help of Miles Cable, Jaden Smith co-directs the video, which features a few immaculate Teslas, fashionable scarves, and Rich The Kid’s impeccable dance moves.
Watch Rich and Jaden’s new visual up top.
Watch Rich The Kid & Jaden Smith’s “Like This” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com