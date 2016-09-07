Never thought we’d see Rich The Kid and Jaden Smith together, but Richy is becoming a hip-hop socialite.

The Atlanta newcomer teams up with Jaden Smith on an infectious cut titled “Like This.” With the help of Miles Cable, Jaden Smith co-directs the video, which features a few immaculate Teslas, fashionable scarves, and Rich The Kid’s impeccable dance moves.

Watch Rich and Jaden’s new visual up top.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch Rich The Kid & Jaden Smith’s “Like This” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com