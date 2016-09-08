Colin Kaepernick To Donate Massive Sales Of His Jersey Back Into The Community

Colin Kaepernick continues to make headlines for his determination to stand for his principles and make a difference. After his widely covered decision not to stand during the national anthem, Kaepernick was looked at as a hero to many, which is why it was of little surprise that his jersey became the number one best-seller in the country with massive sale totals. Now, instead of pocketing the huge profits from his jersey flying off shelves and selling out online, he has decided to do something good with the money.

According to the Huffington Post, Colin Kaepernick is receiving just as many accolades these days as he is criticism, as evidenced by his decision to donate 100% of the proceeds of his jersey sales back into the community. This comes on the heels of his announcement last week that he would donate his first $1 million made this season to organizations dedicated to causes that matter to him.

Via Huffington Post:

On Wednesday, one day after news surfaced that Kaepernick’s jersey had rocketed to No. 1 in the NFL, he took it one step further, saying he’ll donate all the money he receives from jersey sales to his cause.

“The only way I can repay you for the support is to return the favor by donating all the proceeds I receive from my jersey sales back into the communities!” Kaepernick wrote on Instagram. “I believe in the people, and WE can be the change!”

Just how sizable a donation those sales will become is hard to discern. While CNBC reported years ago that NFL players ― unlike NBA players ― receive a percentage of the money from their jersey sales, Adrian Peterson has pinned that number at around $10,000 for himself, and Richard Sherman has said he doesn’t receive any noticeable “kickback” when his jersey sales skyrocket.

Regardless of how much the actual donation of Kaepernick’s jersey sales turn out to be, the bigger issue is that he is committed to making a difference and is put his money where his mouth is…literally.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Colin Kaepernick To Donate Massive Sales Of His Jersey Back Into The Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: