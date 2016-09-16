Judge Rules Nick Gordon “Legally Responsible” In Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Nick Gordon has found himself in hot water after not showing up to court for the wrongful death lawsuit Bobbi Kristina‘s family filed.

At Atlanta judge ruled him responsible after he failed to meet court deadlines and didn’t show up to the latest court date at all. Therefore, the estate wins by default.

TMZ reports,

“You’ll recall Bobbi’s estate filed the suit against Gordon, alleging he gave her the toxic mix of drugs, which the Medical Examiner said played the key role in her drowning death. Bobby’s attorney tells us the judge’s ruling confirms the family believed all along … that “Nick Gordon was responsible for her death.” Any damages Nick will be ordered to pay will be determined in a future hearing. No criminal charges were ever filed against Gordon.”

