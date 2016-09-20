BlackLivesMatter: Terence Crutcher Was Unarmed When Killed By Tulsa Police, Video Confirms

Tulsa police have released a disturbing dash cam recording showing a police officer fatally shoot and kill an unarmed Black man, who had his hands up in the air.

On Friday night as his car stalled, Terence Crutcher was later tased by Officer Tyler Turnbough and shot and killed by Officer Betty Shelby, says the New York Daily News. Crutcher, 40, who had no weapon on him, was just on his way home.

While a female officer told dispatch that Crutcher wouldn’t “show me his hands,” according to the footage, he was walking back toward his car with his hands raised in the air. Crutcher even placed his hands on the side of his SUV. Not too long after, four officers surrounded him.

According to the Daily News, one officer said, “He’s got his hands up there for her now,” and another said, “Time for a Taser, I think.” Then, the first officer said, “I’ve got a feeling that’s about to happen,” and another one said, “That looks like a bad dude, too. Probably on something.”

Soon after, the father of four was tasered and then shot, BBC News wrote. Officers then left Crutcher lying on the ground for nearly two minutes before checking his pulse and administering first aid, says The Root.

Crutcher was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Police Chief Chuck Jordan told the crowd, “I’m going to tell you right now, there was no gun on the suspect or in the suspect’s vehicle. I want to assure our community and I want to assure all of you and people across the nation watching this: We will achieve justice.”

“The video is disturbing. It’s very difficult to watch. The first time I watched it, I watched it with the family,” he added.

Police also confirmed that they showed the Crutcher family the video before it was released to the public.

“We wanted them to see it before it was released so they wouldn’t be blindsided by it,” Tulsa police Sgt. Shane Tuell said. “We wanted to be able to have that intimate time with them, with their attorney, to see if they had any questions or concerns.”

Since the shooting, Crutcher’s family always maintained that Terence didn’t have a weapon and his hands were up the entire time. His twin sister Tiffany told the press that she knows the released video will spark protests, but asks that they are peaceful. “Let’s protest, let’s do what we have to do, but let’s do it peacefully, so we respect the culture of our family,” she said.

During a press conference, she also stressed that Officer Shelby should be arrested, saying that her brother’s life “mattered” and that it was lost due to “negligence, and the incompetency, and insensitivity” on the part of the police.

"His life mattered."#TerenceCrutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa police. Now his twin sister demands justice: pic.twitter.com/sPTLGhef8e — Fusion (@Fusion) September 19, 2016

On Monday, federal prosecutors said that the FBI and the Department of Justice will conduct separate investigations into Friday’s shooting and that Jordan has asked the Justice Department to help with the investigation, the Daily News noted. Meanwhile, Officer Shelby, has been placed on “routine administrative leave with pay” during the investigation.

Sigh.

As we all know deaths like Crutcher’s are not new or rare. Since 2015, almost 400 African-American men have been killed by police or state violence. When will it end? When will our names stop being hashtags?

#TerenceCrutcher was a father on his way home from Tulsa Community College with a broken down SUV. This is NOT ok. pic.twitter.com/xlbCXwrW2C — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 19, 2016

So the officers who murdered Terence Crutcher said he wasn't cooperating then he reached inside the SUV. Reached for what? He had no weapon. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 20, 2016

@DonaldJTrumpJr It only took one cop to murder Terence Crutcher. Do we ban them, too? — Jayson Elliot (@JaysonElliot) September 19, 2016

#TerenceCrutcher should be alive today. — deray mckesson (@deray) September 19, 2016

The #NYC bomber gets taken alive but a Black man in full surrender gets gunned down and left to bleed out in the street. #TerenceCrutcher — Kris Stewart (@krisinreelworld) September 19, 2016

This is Betty Shelby, the officer that killed #TerenceCrutcher for looking like a, "bad dude." Her next picture needs to be a mugshot. pic.twitter.com/PM4ib8iI6Q — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) September 19, 2016

