Kevin Hart Snags Halle Berry & Drops The Trailer For ‘What Now?’

Remember that time Kevin Hart sold out Lincoln Financial Field in his hometown of Philadelphia? It was the first time a comedian ever headlined a show at a football stadium.
Of course, that epic night was filmed and is finally being released in theaters on October 14. Kevin’s previous concert film, Let Me Explain, generated $32 million dollars at the box office, making it the fourth highest grossing stand-up film in history.
This time, the 37-year-old got some Hollywood heavy hitters to get in on the action with him. Oscar-winner Halle Berry and House of Lies star Don Cheadle both make cameos in this action-packed trailer.
Beauties, are you going to check it out?
