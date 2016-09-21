Remember that time Kevin Hart sold out Lincoln Financial Field in his hometown of Philadelphia? It was the first time a comedian ever headlined a show at a football stadium.

Of course, that epic night was filmed and is finally being released in theaters on October 14. Kevin’s previous concert film, Let Me Explain, generated $32 million dollars at the box office, making it the fourth highest grossing stand-up film in history.

This time, the 37-year-old got some Hollywood heavy hitters to get in on the action with him. Oscar-winner Halle Berry and House of Lies star Don Cheadle both make cameos in this action-packed trailer.

Beauties, are you going to check it out?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Kevin Hart Snags Halle Berry & Drops The Trailer For ‘What Now?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com