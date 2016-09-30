CLOSE
Watch: Laila Ali Stands By All Lives Matter Because Of Sponsors?

We didn't see this coming.

31st Annual Salute To Women In Sports - Arrivals

Laila Ali apparently doesn’t have the same beliefs as her iconic father Muhammad Ali.

The boxer stopped by Huffington Post Live earlier this week and revealed her opinion on the Black Lives Matter Movement. Laila discussed why she won’t publicly support the movement online, saying she doesn’t believe an Instagram post or tweet can really change anything. Ali explained to host Jacques Morel“By me not posting, it doesn’t mean that black lives don’t matter. To me, it’s obvious that black lives matter. And then… I’m like, what is posting going to do? What is speaking out going to do?” 

She continued to explain that she believes she may lose endorsement deals and fans if she speaks out for Black lives, telling Morel, “Yes, black lives matter. Yes, white lives matter, asian lives matter. All lives matter. And that’s kind of what my focus is. But it’s hard because, you know, you’ve got sponsors and you’ve got this and you’ve got that. And you don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. And you’re trying to be politically correct, but at the same time trying to uplift your people.”

Just like Venus Williams, Laila Ali is proof that you can have opposite opinions than that of your family members.

We wonder what her late father – an outspoken activist against Black oppression – would think of her stance? Check out the video above.

Watch: Laila Ali Stands By All Lives Matter Because Of Sponsors? was originally published on globalgrind.com

