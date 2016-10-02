Watch: Kyrie Irving Singing Along to Alicia Keys Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Who knew Kyrie Irving could carry a tune?
In an adorable Instagram clip, the Cleveland Caveliers point guard decided to put his vocal skills on display, singing along to Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”
Not only does he have the lyrics on point, he’s keeping up with all the runs and riffs too. Get into those ad libs!
Are you impressed with Kyrie’s pipes? Sound off in the comments below.
