Kanye West abruptly ended his performance at The Meadows Music & Art Festival after hearing the shocking news that his wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.
A spokesperson for the family said that Kim was held up gunpoint inside her hotel room Sunday night (Oct. 2nd). Theww armed men gained access through the hotel lobby by dressing as police officers. Kim and her party, who were in France for Paris Fashion Week, are said to be unharmed but shaken up.
Kanye was in the middle of performing his song “Heartless” when suddenly he announced that he had to leave due to a family emergency.
There is no confirmation yet on exactly what items the gunmen took off with or if any suspects have been identified, but luckily the Wests are safe.
More details to come as the story develops.
SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Kanye West Abruptly Ends Concert After Kim Kardashian Is Robbed At Gunpoint was originally published on globalgrind.com