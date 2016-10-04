CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Rest In Power: Gloria Naylor, Author of ‘The Women Of Brewster Place,’ Has Died

The New York-born novelist died from a heart attack in the Virgin Islands on September 28. She was only 66-years-old.

Leave a comment

We have lost another great one this year.

Gloria Naylor, the author of the beloved novel “The Women of Brewster Place,” has died. She was only 66.

According to the Associated Press, Naylor’s death was confirmed on Monday by Cara Reilly, an assistant at the literary agency Sterling Lord Literistic. Reilly provided no other details about Naylor’s death, but according to Ebony, Naylor’s sister Bernice Harrison told the publication that Naylor died of a heart attack on September 28 in the Virgin Islands.

She was a wonderful person, very generous, kind, and thoughtful,” Harrison said via phone on Monday.

And she will be greatly be missed.

Harrrison also shared that her sister had been sick for some time suffering from a weak heart, but that her family wasn’t aware of the extent of her illness, Ebony noted. She added that her sister will be cremated on Tuesday.

While Naylor wrote other novels including Linden HillsMama Day and The Men of Brewster Place, The Women of Brewster Place is her best-known having won the National Book Award in 1983. It was also made into a miniseries on ABC in 1989 starring Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Robin Givens.

Naylor was born in New York, graduating from Brooklyn College and later receiving a masters in African American Studies from Yale University.

Black Twitter paid homage to the novelist who dedicated her life to telling passionate and empowering stories about her people.

RIP Gloria. Your love and light and will be sorely missed.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far
21 photos

 

Rest In Power: Gloria Naylor, Author of ‘The Women Of Brewster Place,’ Has Died was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity deaths , Gloria Naylor , The Women Of Brewster Place

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close