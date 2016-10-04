Rest In Power: Gloria Naylor, Author of ‘The Women Of Brewster Place,’ Has Died

Award-winning author Gloria Naylor has died. https://t.co/iMtt9B7bIW — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 4, 2016

We have lost another great one this year.

Gloria Naylor, the author of the beloved novel “The Women of Brewster Place,” has died. She was only 66.

According to the Associated Press, Naylor’s death was confirmed on Monday by Cara Reilly, an assistant at the literary agency Sterling Lord Literistic. Reilly provided no other details about Naylor’s death, but according to Ebony, Naylor’s sister Bernice Harrison told the publication that Naylor died of a heart attack on September 28 in the Virgin Islands.

“She was a wonderful person, very generous, kind, and thoughtful,” Harrison said via phone on Monday.

“And she will be greatly be missed.”

Harrrison also shared that her sister had been sick for some time suffering from a weak heart, but that her family wasn’t aware of the extent of her illness, Ebony noted. She added that her sister will be cremated on Tuesday.

While Naylor wrote other novels including Linden Hills, Mama Day and The Men of Brewster Place, The Women of Brewster Place is her best-known having won the National Book Award in 1983. It was also made into a miniseries on ABC in 1989 starring Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Robin Givens.

Naylor was born in New York, graduating from Brooklyn College and later receiving a masters in African American Studies from Yale University.

Black Twitter paid homage to the novelist who dedicated her life to telling passionate and empowering stories about her people.

Anyway, read Gloria Naylor if you haven't already. One of the greatest. — Imani Perry (@imaniperry) October 3, 2016

Rest in power #GloriaNaylor. You are loved, admired and you gave so many of us permission to write our truths. ❤️ — Akiba Solomon (@akibasolomon) October 4, 2016

Gloria Naylor's passing made me check on Diane McKinney-Whetstone. She just released a book in April & writes abt Philly in an AMAZING way. — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 4, 2016

RIP #GloriaNaylor who spent a long beautiful afternoon w me years ago when I was writing my first book, and who was brilliant. — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) October 4, 2016

“The right woman is the one you can live with, not the one in your head.”

― #GloriaNaylor, from 'Mama Day' | rest in peace — Danyel Smith (@danamo) October 4, 2016

God bless the legacy of our mother Gloria Naylor. https://t.co/H1rFGdd1qN — Kima Jones (@kima_jones) October 3, 2016

RIP Gloria. Your love and light and will be sorely missed.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rest In Power: Gloria Naylor, Author of ‘The Women Of Brewster Place,’ Has Died was originally published on hellobeautiful.com