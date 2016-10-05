Halloween is the time of year when regular people dress as celebs and celebs dress as any object humanly possible.

Although the holiday is meant to be fun and playful, some costumes are too serious, offensive, or completely ridiculous to not drop your jaw. Julianne Hough is one celeb who caught the wrath of social media back in 2013 after wearing blackface while dressing up as Uzo Aduba‘s character Crazy Eyes from Orange Is The New Black:

Not all of the worst costumes are offensive; some are just downright unsightly, like Al Roker as Oprah Winfrey—something you don’t want to see every day.

Check out our gallery of the worst celebrity Halloween costumes over the years. Of course, Halloween Queen Heidi Klum made the list…a few times.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes was originally published on globalgrind.com