Angela Simmons is not wasting any time getting on the snapback body list.

The star has allowed fans in on her journey from engagement to pregnancy to motherhood, and now the post-baby body process. Just days after Angela took to Instagram to show the world her baby boy, she posted another photo of herself back in the gym, looking as if she wasn’t just pregnant 13 days ago.

Although she isn’t fully cleared to do her usual heavy workouts, Miss Simmons is doctor-approved to hit the gym lightly for now – and she’s taking full advantage.

Welcome to MILF status, Ang.

You Have To See Angela Simmons’ Body 13 Days After Giving Birth was originally published on globalgrind.com