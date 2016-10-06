CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘I Can’t Breathe:” Another Black Man Dies Begging For Air In Police Custody

The inmate tells corrections staff “I Can’t Breathe” multiple times, as they pile on him and use pepper spray.

Leave a comment

Michael Sabbie, an inmate at the privately operated Bi State Jail in Texarkana, Arkansas, died in his cell in July 2015. The medical examiner declared Sabbie, 35, a father of four, died of “natural” causes related to heart muscle damage, according to the Huffington Post.

But a disturbing video shows there’s more to the story of Sabbie’s death while in custody at the jail for about 48 hours.

The police arrested Sabbie on a domestic assault charge on July 19, 2015. He allegedly argued with his wife, Teresa Sabbie, about money and verbally threatened her.

In the video, several corrections officers pile on top of Sabbie, who tells them that he can’t breathe—words reminiscent of Eric Garner, who uttered that same plea as a New York City police officer choked him.

Although Sabbie is clearly in medical distress, a corrections officer sprays him in the face with pepper spray while other officers hold him down.

Eventually, they take him to a staff nurse, who had seen him the previous day for complaints about trouble breathing. She again seems to dismiss Sabbie’s breathing problem.

Sabbie was then taken to his jail cell, where he collapsed and died overnight. Although the medical examiner concluded that Sabbie died of natural causes, the video indicates that his death could have been prevented.

Erik J. Heipt, one of the attorneys representing the Sabbie family, told The Post the video shows there’s more to the story than an inmate dying from a heart condition.

“But if we didn’t have a video, we’d never know that he had been begging for help due to his shortness of breath and inability to breathe,” he stated. “We’d never know that he said ‘I can’t breathe’ 19 times in the nine minutes that we hear in that video.”

The attorney added that without the video, these types of cases never get attention.

Heipt stated: “The jail or the county investigates itself, inmates aren’t interviewed, medical records are not reviewed, video recordings are lost or destroyed, and medical examiners who are in charge of determining the cause of death are not given complete information, and so the cause of death is either undetermined, wrong, or doesn’t tell the whole picture.”

According to The Post, the Justice Department informed Sabbie’s wife in a letter on August 1, 2016 that “after careful consideration” the department found insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter | VIDEO: YouTube, Daily Mail

 

‘I Can’t Breathe:” Another Black Man Dies Begging For Air In Police Custody was originally published on newsone.com

corrections staff , jail , Michael Sabbie , Prison

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close