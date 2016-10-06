CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jay Z Will Take On Criminal Justice Reform With Upcoming Kalief Browder Docuseries

Hov is set to produce the mini-series.

Leave a comment

Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation

Jay Z announced his partnership with the Weinstein Company earlier this month, and he already has some magic in the works.

Hov is producing a docuseries about the story of Kalief Browder, the Bronx high school student who killed himself in 2015 after being held for three years on Rikers Island for allegedly stealing a backpack. The doc, entitled Time: The Kalief Browder Story, is set to air as a six-part series beginning next year with episodes that will feature dramatic reenactments of Browder’s life, as well as interviews with friends and family members and archival footage, Variety reports.

Jay Z stated, “Kalief Browder is a modern-day prophet; his story a failure of the judicial process. A young man, and I emphasize young man, who lost his life because of a broken system. His tragedy has brought atrocities to light and now we must confront the issues and events that occurred so other young men can have a chance at justice.”

Browder, who was 22 at the time of his death, maintained his innocence throughout his time behind bars, which was extended because his family could not afford the $3,000 bail. He was released in 2013 after his accuser left the country.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story will be directed by Jenner Furst and is set to air on Spike TV in January. Will you be watching?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Jay Z Will Take On Criminal Justice Reform With Upcoming Kalief Browder Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com

docu series , Jay Z , Kalief Browder , spike tv , weinstein

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close