Jay Z Will Take On Criminal Justice Reform With Upcoming Kalief Browder Docuseries

Jay Z announced his partnership with the Weinstein Company earlier this month, and he already has some magic in the works.

Hov is producing a docuseries about the story of Kalief Browder, the Bronx high school student who killed himself in 2015 after being held for three years on Rikers Island for allegedly stealing a backpack. The doc, entitled Time: The Kalief Browder Story, is set to air as a six-part series beginning next year with episodes that will feature dramatic reenactments of Browder’s life, as well as interviews with friends and family members and archival footage, Variety reports.

Jay Z, Weinstein TV Partner On Kalief Browder Docuseries For Spike TV https://t.co/Gq2E0HJ4v3 pic.twitter.com/d3a8ULVP3P — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) October 6, 2016

Jay Z stated, “Kalief Browder is a modern-day prophet; his story a failure of the judicial process. A young man, and I emphasize young man, who lost his life because of a broken system. His tragedy has brought atrocities to light and now we must confront the issues and events that occurred so other young men can have a chance at justice.”

Browder, who was 22 at the time of his death, maintained his innocence throughout his time behind bars, which was extended because his family could not afford the $3,000 bail. He was released in 2013 after his accuser left the country.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story will be directed by Jenner Furst and is set to air on Spike TV in January. Will you be watching?

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

