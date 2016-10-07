Jay-Z To Produce Richard Pryor Movie

Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z is clearly taking a momentary pause from the rap game to focus on his entrepreneurial efforts. That includes his streaming service, Tidal, and his newest interest movie production.

Variety reports the hip-hop mogul is tackling the Richard Pryor story in partnership with director Lee Daniels. Pryor, a comedian who got his start in the 60s, became highly sought after in the early 70s. He went on to snag five Grammys for his comedy albums.

Jay is also working with The Weinstein Company to produce a TV series about Kalief Browder—a Bronx high school student who killed himself in 2015 after spending three years at Rikers Island for reportedly stealing a backpack.

Jay-Z the moviemaker is in full effect.

—

Kim & Kanye Appear After Robbery Scare

Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West were spotted outside of their NYC apartment after Kim’s terrifying encounter with robbers in Paris just a couple of days ago.

The pair headed to Cali with their kids North & Saint in tow.

Kim was uncharacteristically dressed down in a hoodie and ball cap, but we can imagine glam is the last thing on her mind after the trauma she endured.

Stay strong, Kim!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PHOTO: Getty

Jay-Z To Produce Richard Pryor Movie; New Music From Mary J & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted October 7, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: