Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Domestic Abuse In Her New Memoir

With a starring role on a hit TV show, a new makeup collaboration with M.A.C and a book soon to hit shelves, it’s safe to say Taraji P. Henson is currently living her dream. But the Empire actress has certainly seen darker days.

In a excerpt from her upcoming memoir Around The Way Girl, Taraji opens up about the domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her son’s late father, Mark Johnson.

“The next thing I knew, Mark’s balled-up fist was coming straight for my face. I fell onto the bed crying and holding my mouth; blood seeped off my lips and across my teeth,” Taraji writes in the book. “Droplets splashed across my shoes … slowly creeping into the fibers of my suede boots.”

Shocked by the blow, Taraji immediately ended the relationship. “This is over! Get your s–t and get out!,” she yells at him.

The last time she saw Johnson was at Christmas when he came to visit her and their son Marcell, who was 9 at the time.

The father and son played Tic-Tac-Toe — and when the Marcell lost, Johnson “put his hand on his shoulder and schooled him,” she writes.

He told him, “use your head, black man,” Henson says of the touching moment.

Three weeks later, Johnson’s mother called her with the news that William had been stabbed to death during an altercation with a couple at an apartment in Washington D.C. He was 34 years old.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

