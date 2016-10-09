CLOSE
#BlackPantherSoLit: Forest Whitaker Joins Stellar Cast Of 'Black Panther'

The anticipation for Marvel’s Black Panther film is building more and more as they add actors to the cast.

First Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira were signed to join Chadwick Boseman in the superhero flick. And now, it’s been announced that Forest Whitaker will be joining the Ryan Coogler-directed project. #BlackStarPower at its finest.

According to Variety, Whitaker will play the role of Zuri, an elder stateman in Wakanda. Florence Kasumba is reprising her “Captain America: Civil War” role as Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje. Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) stars as T’Challa confidant W’Kabi. Joe Robert Cole is co-penning the script with Coogler, while Kevin Feige produces the movie.

Other than casting, there have been few details about the plot of the film— but it’s safe to assume a friend of Black Panther becomes an enemy if it is mirroring the comic books.

Whitaker played Fiddler in the reprised version of Roots mini-series this year. Filming for Black Panther will likely begin next year, once the complete cast has been solidified. The movie is set to hit theater Black History Month in February of 2018.

