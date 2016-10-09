CLOSE
Spike Lee Reveals Cast And Crew Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ On Netflix

Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA

Source: The Times / Getty

When it was announced that Spike Lee was bringing his classic film “She’s Gotta Have It” to Netflix, we were excited! As one the standout black female feminist characters of the era, we’re all curious to see how he reprises that narrative for the 21st century.

And while a lot of the production has been hush-hush, Lee in an Instagram post Sunday morning, shared a photo of the individuals involved in the show. “SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT Cast And Writers Dinner Last Night At Da SOHO House,” he says.

Adding, “Thank You Tara, Layne And Aja -Netflix Black Gurl Magic. Ladies And Gentlemen, Boys And Girls DO NOT DESPAIR. We Are Still Casting.”

 

In addition to Spike, we spot his sister Joie Lee in the group.

The Oscar-nominated director said in a statement: SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT Has A Very Special Place In My Heart. We Shot This Film In 12 Days (2 Six Day Weeks) Way Back In The Back Back Of The Hot Summer Of 1985 For A Mere Total of $175,000. Funds That We Begged, Borrowed and Whatnot To Get That Money. This Is The 1st Official Spike Lee Feature Film Joint And Everything That We Have Been Blessed With In This Tough Business Of Film All Have Been Due To SGHI.

Now With The Passing (August 8th) Of The 30th Anniversary, It’s A Gift That Keeps On Giving. We Are Getting An Opportunity To Revisit These Memorable Characters Who Will Still Be Relevant And Avant Garde 3 Decades Later. With All That Said It Was My Wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, Producer In Her Own Right, Who Had The Vision To Take My Film From The Big Screen And Turn It Into An Episodic Series. It Had Not Occurred To Me At All. Tonya Saw It Plain As Day. I Didn’t. We Are Hyped That NETFLIX Is Onboard With This Vision As Nola Darling, Mars Blackmon, Jamie Overstreet And Greer Childs DO DA DAMN THANG Now, Today In Da Republic Of Brooklyn, New York.

According to Deadline, Lee is set to direct all episodes of the series, which he created and executive produces with his producer wife Tonya Lewis Lee —Netflix is the studio.

Spike Lee Reveals Cast And Crew Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ On Netflix was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

40 Acres And A Mule , Netfilx , She's Gotta Have It , Spike Lee

