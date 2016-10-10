Actress Vivica A. Fox attended the 30th Annual Carousel Of Hope Ball to support the fight against childhood diabetes. The event honored individuals, including Sir Sidney Poitier, who was honored with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award. He was introduced by Denzel Washington. Vivica donned a St. John’s metallic blue dress, accenting with silver jewelry.

Her makeup looks so fab! A vampy look is perfect for Fall. She wore a deep plum lip and donned a smokey eye, utilizing a metallic blue liner. Check out some great lipsticks, here, to get the look like Vivica!

She committed to her navy ensemble, accenting with a navy ring and navy rings. This chainmail diamond bracelet is everything.

This is a great Fall look, playing off several trends to achieve a flawless look. Stunting for a good cause? Yes, please!

Vivica A. Fox Slays A Vampy Look For The 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com