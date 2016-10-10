CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Vivica A. Fox Slays A Vampy Look For The 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball

Actress Vivica. A. Fox stepped out in style for a good cause at the 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball.

Leave a comment
2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Actress Vivica A. Fox attended the 30th Annual Carousel Of Hope Ball to support the fight against childhood diabetes. The event honored individuals, including Sir Sidney Poitier, who was honored with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award. He was introduced by Denzel Washington. Vivica donned a St. John’s metallic blue dress, accenting with silver jewelry.

Her makeup looks so fab! A vampy look is perfect for Fall. She wore a deep plum lip and donned a smokey eye, utilizing a metallic blue liner.  Check out some great lipsticks, here, to get the look like Vivica!

2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

She committed to her navy ensemble, accenting with a navy ring and navy rings. This chainmail diamond bracelet is everything.

2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

This is a great Fall look, playing off several trends to achieve a flawless look. Stunting for a good cause? Yes, please!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

1 photos Launch gallery

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Continue reading Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Lupita Nyong'o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

Vivica A. Fox Slays A Vampy Look For The 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2016 Carousel of Hope Ball , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , St. John Knits , style , Vivica A. Fox

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close