Robert De Niro Gets Gangsta On Donald Trump

Actor Robert De Niro recently spoke out against Donald Trump in a video. After unleashing a firestorm of verbal insults against the controversial Republican nominee, De Niro said, “I’d like to punch him in the face.” For a second, I thought I was watching an excerpt of Goodfellas.
Actor Jon Voight defended Trump in a statement on Fox News as well as a series of tweets.
