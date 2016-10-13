CLOSE
Wow: Toya Wright Calls Out Tamar Braxton

The shade is at an all time high.

The Perfect Match - Atlanta Advance Screening With Local Influencers

It’s been a transitional year for Tamar Braxton, who was let go from the hit show The Real earlier this year, and now she’s getting more diva accusations.

The singer is being accused of being super shady to her friend Toya Wright during her days as a co-host on The Real. In her new tell-all biography, “In My Words… My Reality,” Toya claimed Tamar refused to have her on the show while she was still on the hosting panel. Although Toya didn’t mention Tamar’s name in the book, she said that she believes she was blacklisted from the daytime talk show by a “friend” who worked there, only to suddenly receive an invite for an appearance at the beginning of season three, after Tamar was fired.

She wrote, “My friend was on the talk show for what I believe was two seasons and I was never able to go on there. After my friend was fired, my publicist was able to get me on the show, which I found to be strange. I never had a convo with my homegirl about what happened to her and how she ended up leaving the talk show. All I knew is that she no longer worked there.”

After Toya’s appearance on the show, Tamar took petty to a whole other level and unfollowed her former friend on social media. She then clapped back with a shady post, not mentioning Toya’s name, suggesting that although you may miss a person, it’s healthier to leave them in the past if they’re not good for you.

Following the excerpts of Toya’s book leaking, Tamar’s bestie even took to social media to call the New Orleans native out:

Although the two haven’t mentioned each other’s names, the social media unfollowing made it pretty clear that the beef is on.

Wow: Toya Wright Calls Out Tamar Braxton was originally published on globalgrind.com

