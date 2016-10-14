CLOSE
Tamera Mowry-Housley Teases Possibility Of “Sister, Sister” Reunion

Your favorite twins could be coming together to celebrate the show that made them famous.

With 90s nostalgia in full effect these days in everything from fashion and movies to TV, it should come as little surprise that fans are craving to see some of casts of their favorite shows reunite. Apparently Tamera Mowry-Housley got the memo because she just revealed some news that is sure to have fans of her and her sister’s 90s sitcom Sister, Sister absolutely beaming with happiness.

Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

If you grew up in the 90s chances are you loved Sister, Sister just as much as we did here at HB. Even if you experienced the show later through reruns, you likely couldn’t resist the lovable family comedy starring Mowry-Housley and her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Well Tamera just teased some news about the show that could possibly give fans the reunion they’ve been waiting for since the show went off the air in 1999. She recently spoke with Hollywood Life about a future reunion and also offered up a little behind-the scenes info about the show.

Via Hollywood Life:

HollywoodLife.com exclusively caught up with Tamera Mowry, 38, and of course, we had to ask her if there would ever be a “Sister, Sister” reunion. “We kind of have the idea. It’s really cool. The entire cast is down for it,” she told us! “We’re looking for a studio, then it will be 100 percent. But, we are in the process of making it happen.

After she belted out a line from the “Sister, Sister” theme song, she said, “You know, Tia and I sang it, not a lot of people know that.” Can she be any more talented? The hit show had a beyond successful run from 1994-1999, and as popular as it was, Tamera admitted to us, “You know what’s funny — I never watched “Sister, Sister” when we were doing it because we were going to school at the same time.”

While we know both Tia and Tamera have busy schedules with a host of other projects on their plates, it’s nice to see them open to making time for the show that catapulted them to stardom. There is no word yet on when the reunion will happen, but we will keep you posted beauties!

Tamera Mowry-Housley Teases Possibility Of “Sister, Sister” Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

