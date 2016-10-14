Brian Custer is the host for Showtime Championship Boxing and co-host of the McNabb & Custer Show on ESPN Radio. He shares his story of surviving prostate cancer with the Tom Joyner Morning Show.
“They call it the silent killer for a reason. It started five years ago. I was getting ready to turn 40. I had my test done and my Doctor told me my numbers were okay. I was at a 2 and he said if it ever got to a 4 you’re in trouble. I went back at 42, got my regular physical and he felt a lump on my prostate.”
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52
SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Brian Custer Shares How He Survived Prostate Cancer was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com