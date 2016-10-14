Brian Custer Shares How He Survived Prostate Cancer

Brian Custer is the host for Showtime Championship Boxing and co-host of the McNabb & Custer Show on ESPN Radio. He shares his story of surviving prostate cancer with the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

“They call it the silent killer for a reason. It started five years ago. I was getting ready to turn 40. I had my test done and my Doctor told me my numbers were okay. I was at a 2 and he said if it ever got to a 4 you’re in trouble. I went back at 42, got my regular physical and he felt a lump on my prostate.”

Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted October 14, 2016

