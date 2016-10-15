Tracy Morgan Makes Emotional Return To Dover Downs 2 Years After Car Accident

Two years following the tragic car accident that placed him in a coma, as well as resulted in the death of his longtime friend, James “Jimmy Mack” McNair, comedian Tracy Morgan made an emotional return to the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, following a venue performance.

In a post shared via Instagram before his set, on Friday, Oct. 14, Morgan, 47, can be seen kneeling, while clasping his hands, and bowing his head over an empty chair marked with a gold bow. The caption reads, “Back @ DoverDowns. Miss you Jimmy Mack. Tonight will be magical.”

As previously reported, in June 2014, the morning after a gig at the luxury Delaware venue, Morgan, McNair, and his entourage were traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike in a limousine bus, when a Walmart truck struck their vehicle from behind. The crash, which instantly killed McNair, severely injured Morgan and three other passengers. In May 2015, “The Saturday Night Live” veteran settled a lawsuit against the retailer before returning to the stand-up stage just over a year ago.

SOURCE: RollingOut.com | PHOTO: Getty