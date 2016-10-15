CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tracy Morgan Makes Emotional Return To Dover Downs 2 Years After Car Accident

Leave a comment
Tracy Morgan Performs At Fillmore Miami Beach

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Two years following the tragic car accident that placed him in a coma, as well as resulted in the death of his longtime friend, James “Jimmy Mack” McNair, comedian Tracy Morgan made an emotional return to the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, following a venue performance.

In a post shared via Instagram before his set, on Friday, Oct. 14, Morgan, 47, can be seen kneeling, while clasping his hands, and bowing his head over an empty chair marked with a gold bow. The caption reads, “Back @ DoverDowns. Miss you Jimmy Mack. Tonight will be magical.”

As previously reported, in June 2014, the morning after a gig at the luxury Delaware venue, Morgan, McNair, and his entourage were traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike in a limousine bus, when a Walmart truck struck their vehicle from behind. The crash, which instantly killed McNair, severely injured Morgan and three other passengers. In May 2015, “The Saturday Night Live” veteran settled a lawsuit against the retailer before returning to the stand-up stage just over a year ago.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
0 photos

SOURCE: RollingOut.com | PHOTO: Getty

Comedian , Tracy Morgan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close