15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting

Another day, another Black life lost to senseless gun violence.
According to ESPN, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in Kentucky, the athlete’s agent and authorities confirmed on Sunday. Trinity Gay was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck, where she later died.
Her father, who stressed that he and his daughter were close, confirmed her death to a local TV station, LX 18, The Guardian reported.
“She didn’t make it. I’m so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It’s so crazy. I have no idea what happened,” the 34-year-old Olympian said.
In a statement, Lexington police said that at 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot after witnesses called 911 gunfire exchanged between two cars. Trinity, who was at the scene, was struck by one of the bullets. But police stress that they don’t believe the high schooler was involved in the shooting and was just an innocent bystander.
While the police found one of the cars involved in the shooting on Sunday, they are still are looking for the second vehicle, ESPN noted.
Trinity was an athlete trying to follow in her father’s footsteps, making a name for herself in Lexington as a gifted 100m and 200m sprinter at Lafayette High School.
The Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletics Association, Julian Tackett, tweeted that he was “shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay.”
“A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family,” he added.
Others also took to Twitter to send their condolences:
Tyson Gay has competed in the last three Summer Olympics and is currently the USA’s 100m record holder and is the second fastest athlete ever, after Usain Bolt.
So sad. We send our deepest condolences to the Gay family.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?
- Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com