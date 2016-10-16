15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting

Olympian Tyson Gay’s daughter killed in shooting: https://t.co/fI5GDeFQ3Q pic.twitter.com/peZh3k6omV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 16, 2016

Another day, another Black life lost to senseless gun violence.

According to ESPN, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in Kentucky, the athlete’s agent and authorities confirmed on Sunday. Trinity Gay was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck, where she later died.

Her father, who stressed that he and his daughter were close, confirmed her death to a local TV station, LX 18, The Guardian reported.

“She didn’t make it. I’m so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It’s so crazy. I have no idea what happened,” the 34-year-old Olympian said.

In a statement, Lexington police said that at 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot after witnesses called 911 gunfire exchanged between two cars. Trinity, who was at the scene, was struck by one of the bullets. But police stress that they don’t believe the high schooler was involved in the shooting and was just an innocent bystander.

While the police found one of the cars involved in the shooting on Sunday, they are still are looking for the second vehicle, ESPN noted.

Trinity was an athlete trying to follow in her father’s footsteps, making a name for herself in Lexington as a gifted 100m and 200m sprinter at Lafayette High School.

The Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletics Association, Julian Tackett, tweeted that he was “shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay.”

“A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family,” he added.

Shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay. A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family. — Julian Tackett (@jtackettkhsaa) October 16, 2016

Others also took to Twitter to send their condolences:

Sending our thoughts & prayers to @TysonLGay & his loved ones as they mourn the tragic & senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity. — USATF (@usatf) October 16, 2016

My deepest prayers and condolences goes out to Tyson Gay and his family at this time. — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) October 16, 2016

Heavy heart today for Tyson Gay and his family. Lord please ease their pain and give them strength during this time. — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) October 16, 2016

Poor Tyson Gay, this is devastating 😞 — Richie (@RichieBrave) October 16, 2016

Don't no man deserve to lose his daughter , prayers out to Tyson Gay and his family — Loading.. (@FLYManMack) October 16, 2016

My prayers and condolences go out to Tyson Gay and his family 🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 16, 2016

Oh no. Oh no . All my prayers to Tyson Gay filled with heartfelt support and love — Sydette (@Blackamazon) October 16, 2016

Prayers going out to Tyson Gay and his family. No parent should have to bury their own child. — Justyn Knight (@justyn_knight) October 16, 2016

Tyson Gay has competed in the last three Summer Olympics and is currently the USA’s 100m record holder and is the second fastest athlete ever, after Usain Bolt.

So sad. We send our deepest condolences to the Gay family.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted October 16, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: