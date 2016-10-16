CLOSE
National
HomeNational

15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting

The high school track star was an innocent bystander, caught in the crosshairs of gun violence in Lexington, Kentucky.

Leave a comment

Another day, another Black life lost to senseless gun violence.

According to ESPN, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in Kentucky, the athlete’s agent and authorities confirmed on Sunday. Trinity Gay was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck, where she later died.

Her father, who stressed that he and his daughter were close, confirmed her death to a local TV station, LX 18, The Guardian reported.

She didn’t make it. I’m so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It’s so crazy. I have no idea what happened,” the 34-year-old Olympian said.

In a statement, Lexington police said that at 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot after witnesses called 911 gunfire exchanged between two cars. Trinity, who was at the scene, was struck by one of the bullets. But police stress that they don’t believe the high schooler was involved in the shooting and was just an innocent bystander.

While the police found one of the cars involved in the shooting on Sunday, they are still are looking for the second vehicle, ESPN noted.

Trinity was an athlete trying to follow in her father’s footsteps, making a name for herself in Lexington as a gifted 100m and 200m sprinter at Lafayette High School.

The Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletics Association, Julian Tackett, tweeted that he was “shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay.”

“A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family,” he added.

Others also took to Twitter to send their condolences:

Tyson Gay has competed in the last three Summer Olympics and is currently the USA’s 100m record holder and is the second fastest athlete ever, after Usain Bolt.

So sad. We send our deepest condolences to the Gay family.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

15-Year-Old Daughter of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Killed In Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2016 Rio Olympics , Gun Violence , lexington , Tyson Gay

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close