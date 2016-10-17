10/17/16- Roland Martin talks to Tamika Mallory of the New York Justice League about the importance of Ava Duvernay’s Netflix Original 13th.

“Ava has been able to explain something what we’ve been talking about. The constitution says you are free unless you commit a crime. I thought it was excellent that she was able to draw the parallels in the film. Everybody needs to see it, including children. Once they come out of prison, many of them cannot get jobs with the same corporations that they worked with while in prison,” Mallory said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Why Ava Duvernay’s ’13th’ Is One Of The Most Important Films Ever was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Roland Martin Posted October 17, 2016

