Howard University is set to rename its School of Communication after media maven, Cathy Hughes on Sunday, October 23rd at an official ceremony. The CEO/Founder of TV One talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the amazing achievement and how she first got her start in radio.

On rumors of her living in a radio station when she first started:

“I was in a sleeping bag in the studio on the floor. I lived in the station for 18 months.”

In addition to the renaming, TV One will pay homage to Mrs. Hughes with a News One Now Primetime Special airing October 18th and 19th and a One-on-One with Cathy Hughes Marathon airs October 19th on TV One.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Cathy Hughes Reveals How She Got Her Start Her In Radio, Importance Of HBCUs was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com