Samford University Football Players Help Teammate Make Unforgettable Marriage Proposal

Cheers to young love!

Samford University football player Deion Pierre got on one knee Saturday and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine Henderson. But it was the way he orchestrated the big ask that has everyone talking.

Pierre enlisted his teammates at the Birmingham, Alabama, school, to participate in the game-changing day in his life.

The video begins with the players slowly circling Henderson as popular British vocalist Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud” plays in the background. Each man two-steps while holding a rose. Henderson, overcome with emotion, takes it all in as he stands in the middle of the circle.

As the circle gets smaller, Pierre approaches and gets down on one knee, revealing the ring. “Will you marry me?” he asks. Around them, the men place the flowers on the ground.

Without hesitation, Henderson nods yes. Pierre’s teammates erupt in cheers, chanting, “She said yes!”

“How do you feel?” a person on the sideline asks moments later.

“Great!,” they both responded.

“I won twice today,” replies Henderson, whose football team beat the Virginia Military Institute earlier in the day.

Watch the utterly sweet moment above.

