CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Martin’ Co-Stars Reunite For Tommy Ford’s Funeral

Good to see the cast back together, although wish it was under better circumstances.

Leave a comment

Fans and former co-stars alike were shocked and saddened last week with the news that Tommy Ford, of the hit TV show Martin, had passed away from complications of a stomach aneurysm. All of his co-stars from the show have shared beautiful sentiments about working with him and how nice of a person he was and today they all got together to lay their friend to rest at his funeral.

Tichina Arnold, who famously played Pamela James on Martin and was Tommy’s former love interest on the show, posted a picture to Instagram today that featured herself, Tisha Campbell (who played Gina) and Carl Payne (who played Cole) in a photo together that featured a touching caption.

Sensing that social media would jump all over the fact that the series star of Martin, Martin Lawrence, was not in the group photo, Tichina addressed it right in her caption. She states, “…And PLEASE don’t ask “Where’s Martin?..” he was there too…just not in this picture. Lol! God bless you all.”

In the past few years, there have been many reports of tension between Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campell, with rumors swirling on everything from alleged sexual harassment to an alleged relationship between the two costars. Things got so ugly that Tisha even filed a lawsuit against Lawrence and show producers. And it looks like things were never smoothed over, as Tisha Campbell recently shut down any possibilities of a reunion, which of course would not be possible after Tommy Ford’s untimely death.

Regardless of what went down, it was lovely that they all came together to honor someone who made all of us laugh every week on one of the funniest shows of all time. Tommy Ford unfortunately may not be here with us anymore physically, but his memory will definitely live on in the hilarious Martin reruns.

You can check out the photo Tichina Arnold posted BELOW:

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time
5 photos

 

‘Martin’ Co-Stars Reunite For Tommy Ford’s Funeral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Carl Payne , celebrity deaths , celebrity news , Entertainment News , martin lawrence , martin tv show , tichina arnold , Tisha Campbell , Tommy Ford , tommy ford funeral

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close