President Obama likes to listen to Beyonce when he works out. The President shared his workout playlist in the November issue of “Wired.” Leading the list is Beyonce’s “Get Me Bodied.” That is a good one, if I do say so myself. Jay Z made the ten-song list as well. Obama also listens to the Isley Brothers, Nina Simone, the Black Eyed Peas and Courtney Barnett when he’s a good lift in.
President Obama Takes Beyonce To The Gym! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com